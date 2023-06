It’s emerged that Tory Island did not receive a doctor today because of a mix up over transport which left the doctor waiting for a helicopter which had been cancelled.

It comes as the island is set to be without a nurse for two weeks because a nurse due on the island from today is ill, and no replacement is available.

Marjorie Carroll is manager of the Tory Co-op. On today’s Nine til Noon Show, she said this feeds into a sense on the island that they are effectively on their own………