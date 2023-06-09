2,000 people still living in large mental health institutions in Ireland

2,000 people are living in large mental health institutions, despite pledges in the 1980s to close congregated settings.

The Inspector of Mental Health Services found some residents are sharing rooms, toilets and dining facilities.

The Mental Health Commission is warning the HSE it’ll take action and de-register public mental health centres if compliance with regulations is not improved.

Commission Chief Executive John Farrelly says there needs to be a move away from institutionalising mental health patients: