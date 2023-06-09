Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Banks facing further pressure to help defective block homeowners

Banks are being lobbied further to bring forward credible proposals to assist homeowners with defective blocks.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says many families are facing significant funding shortfalls with the scheme being put forward by Government.

The Insurance Redress Focus Group is to come before the Finance Committee in the coming weeks to outline the challenges facing homeowners on the ground.

Deputy Doherty says the unique situation facing those affected by the defective block issue needs to be considered:

