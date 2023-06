There’s calls for the motorised transport grant to be reinstated.

The scheme which provided funding for people with disabilities who needed to buy a car or adapt an existing one was scrapped 10 years ago with plans for a review to be carried out.

However, that has yet to come to fruition.

Councillor Martin McDermott says there is a serious need for the grants to be made available to people in Donegal due to the lack of infrastructure in the county: