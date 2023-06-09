Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cockhill’s Lee McColgan starts in Ireland’s Regions Cup defeat

Ireland lost 2-0 to hosts Galicia in their opening UEFA Regions’ Cup tie on Friday in Cambados despite a fighting performance with ten men for large periods.

Cockhill Celtic’s Lee McColgan started the game at centre half while Bonagee United’s Jack Parke was an unused substitute.

The hosts were ahead of ten minutes after Inaki Martinez cut inside from the left wing and fired a fine shot in off the near post to give the Galicians the lead.

Substitute Joni Magisano then grabbed a second for the Spanish side in the dying moments to put the game out of Irish reach.

Next up for the Republic of Ireland is a clash against Bavaria on Sunday, 9 June in their second Group A clash.

Ireland: Gary Cunningham, Dylan Connolly, Lee McColgan, Glen Daly, Jack McMullen, Danny Aherne, Jimmy Carr (Luke Casey 62’), Stephen Chambers (Nathan Broderick 80’), Jordan Buckley (Deiric Hyland 80’), Eoin Murphy (Conor Coughlan 62’), Jimmy McHugh (Eoin Hayes 55’) Subs: Jack Parke, Adam Crowley, Adam Conway

