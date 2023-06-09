Donegal Gardai hailed for saving teenager’s life

On Friday last, Garda Roisín O’Donnell and Garda Rose McGlynn were on patrol along the M1 at Charleville when they were waved down by a panicked couple.

It emerged their son had sustained a serious injury to his arm however, his parents got a flat tyre en route to hospital.

Their quick-thinking, calm and measured response as a team has been praised.

Both Gardaí quickly realised that Tabish’s bone was protruding and he was experiencing significant blood loss.

They took his mother’s jacket and dad’s trouser belt to make a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

His condition however, was deteriorating quickly and an ambulance was still some distance away.

While Garda McGlynn carefully moved him to the Garda vehicle, Garda O’Donnell performed traffic management duties.

During the journey to hospital, Tabish was falling in and out of consciousness and his arm was turning pale.

Upon arrival to the hospital, he was immediately seen by medics.

They noted that had life-saving treatment not been administered and a tourniquet applied, the 19 year old would not have survived.