Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Donegal Gardai hailed for saving teenager’s life

On Friday last, Garda Roisín O’Donnell and Garda Rose McGlynn were on patrol along the M1 at Charleville when they were waved down by a panicked couple.

It emerged their son had sustained a serious injury to his arm however, his parents got a flat tyre en route to hospital.

Their quick-thinking, calm and measured response as a team has been praised.

Both Gardaí quickly realised that Tabish’s bone was protruding and he was experiencing significant blood loss.

They took his mother’s jacket and dad’s trouser belt to make a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

His condition however, was deteriorating quickly and an ambulance was still some distance away.

While Garda McGlynn carefully moved him to the Garda vehicle, Garda O’Donnell performed traffic management duties.

During the journey to hospital, Tabish was falling in and out of consciousness and his arm was turning pale.

Upon arrival to the hospital, he was immediately seen by medics.

They noted that had life-saving treatment not been administered and a tourniquet applied, the 19 year old would not have survived.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

2,000 people still living in large mental health institutions in Ireland

9 June 2023
Donegal Gardai
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai hailed for saving teenager’s life

9 June 2023
NBI
News, Top Stories

NBI surveying works continuing in Donegal

9 June 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for the motorised transport grant to be reinstated

9 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

2,000 people still living in large mental health institutions in Ireland

9 June 2023
Donegal Gardai
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai hailed for saving teenager’s life

9 June 2023
NBI
News, Top Stories

NBI surveying works continuing in Donegal

9 June 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for the motorised transport grant to be reinstated

9 June 2023
An Cailín Ciúin
News, Top Stories

An Cailín Ciúin picks up two awards at Celtic Media festival in Donegal

9 June 2023
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Education urging parents to secure children’s school bus places as soon as possible

9 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube