The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District believes if there were more cycle and walkways in place in Donegal, lives could have been saved.

Councillor Micheal McClafferty has raised serious health and safety concerns over the lack of infrastructure in some towns and villages in the county.

He is calling on Donegal County Council and the Transport Minister to ensure funding is forthcoming.

Councillor McClafferty says action must be taken: