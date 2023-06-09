Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Grant, McLaughlin and Barrett in Ireland ladies World Cup training squad

Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion has missed out on Vera Pauw’s pre-World Cup training squad through injury.

The centre back picked up a knock to her knee while training with her club last month.

Donegal players Ciara Grant, Erin McLaughlin and Amber Barrett are included and will link up with the squad on next Monday.

There’s no place for Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin.

Captain Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Sinead Farrelly and Marissa Sheva will link up with the squad after their upcoming friendly with Zambia on June 22nd.

A final squad for the World Cup, consisting of 23 players, will be whittled down by June 29 ahead of the send-off game in Tallaght Stadium against France. The squad will then depart for Australia on July 7.

Ireland WNT Squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

9 June 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced in Derry following investigation into improper use of electronic communications

9 June 2023
planning
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for construction of 122 new dwellings in Donegal in first quarter of 2023

9 June 2023
loganair1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Loganair open to providing Derry to Dublin service

9 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

9 June 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced in Derry following investigation into improper use of electronic communications

9 June 2023
planning
News, Top Stories

Planning granted for construction of 122 new dwellings in Donegal in first quarter of 2023

9 June 2023
loganair1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Loganair open to providing Derry to Dublin service

9 June 2023
darragh o'brien
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr McBride proposes vote of no confidence in Housing Minister

9 June 2023
Donegal Beach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Difference Tanaiste has made to Donegal questioned

9 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube