NBI surveying works continuing in Donegal

Surveying works for the National Broadband Plan are continuing in Donegal.

Surveying works in the Carndonagh area have now been completed with over 2,900 premises set to benefit from high speed connectivity.

€128 million is to be invested in Donegal under the National Broadband Plan.

In Donegal, there are approximately 33,000 premises in the Intervention Area which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools.

NBI crews have made substantial progress in the county, where 2,904 premises in Carndonagh have recently begun surveying work.

These initial works will pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts.

NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick says teams continue to work on the rollout plan and steady progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works in County Donegal.

A number of Broadband Connection Points are in place also in Donegal including Meenreagh Hostel, Leghowney Community Centre and Glenveagh National Park.