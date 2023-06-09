Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

NBI surveying works continuing in Donegal

Surveying works for the National Broadband Plan are continuing in Donegal.

Surveying works in the Carndonagh area have now been completed with over 2,900 premises set to benefit from high speed connectivity.

€128 million is to be invested in Donegal under the National Broadband Plan.

In Donegal, there are approximately 33,000 premises in the Intervention Area which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools.

NBI crews have made substantial progress in the county, where 2,904 premises in Carndonagh have recently begun surveying work.

These initial works will pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts.

NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick says teams continue to work on the rollout plan and steady progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works in County Donegal.

A number of Broadband Connection Points are in place also in Donegal including Meenreagh Hostel, Leghowney Community Centre and Glenveagh National Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

2,000 people still living in large mental health institutions in Ireland

9 June 2023
Donegal Gardai
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai hailed for saving teenager’s life

9 June 2023
NBI
News, Top Stories

NBI surveying works continuing in Donegal

9 June 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for the motorised transport grant to be reinstated

9 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

mentalhealth
News, Audio, Top Stories

2,000 people still living in large mental health institutions in Ireland

9 June 2023
Donegal Gardai
News, Top Stories

Donegal Gardai hailed for saving teenager’s life

9 June 2023
NBI
News, Top Stories

NBI surveying works continuing in Donegal

9 June 2023
Disability
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for the motorised transport grant to be reinstated

9 June 2023
An Cailín Ciúin
News, Top Stories

An Cailín Ciúin picks up two awards at Celtic Media festival in Donegal

9 June 2023
schoolbus2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Department of Education urging parents to secure children’s school bus places as soon as possible

9 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube