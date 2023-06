Seamus Coleman has been offered a new contract at Everton.

The Republic of Ireland captain’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of this month.

Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation for the second consecutive season with the Donegal native putting in stellar performances in the survival bid.

Coleman joined Everton from Sligo Rovers in 2009 for €70,000 and has amassed over 400 first team appearances for the Goodison Park club.