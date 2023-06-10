Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dave Rogers reflects on win over Longford Town

Damian Duffy was the hero for Finn Harps on Friday night at Longford Town, hitting his first goal for the club and the match winning goal nine minutes from time to give Harps a 5th win of the season.

The 3-2 result also moves them up the table two places to 7th in the First Division.

Earlier in the game, Sean O’Donnell and Ryan Flood had Harps in front 2-1, only for Longford to equalise with sixteen minutes to play.

Harps go into the mid-season break on a high thanks to young Duffy’s winner

Deniese O’Flaherty spoke to Finn Harps manager Dave Rogers after the game….

