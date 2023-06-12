Fist sod turned on Lifford Castlefinn Greenway

The first sod has been turned on the Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway, with confirmation today of the appointment of a contractor to carry out the work.

The 7.5km long Lifford to Castlefinn Greenway is funded through the Interreg VA Programme. Donegal County Council has today confirmed that ACS Civils Ltd have been appointed as Contractor for the project, with work due to commence on site this month.

The council has praised all residents and landowners along the route, expressing gratitude for what it calls their continued engagement and positive involvement in the project which has been instrumental in bringing the project to this stage.

The council has also praised the Special EU Programmes Body, which manages both PEACE IV and INTERREG VA, which are designed to enhance cross-border cooperation, promote reconciliation, and create a more peaceful and prosperous society.

Pic – Cllr. Martin Harley, Cllr. Patrick McGowan, outgoing Cathaoirleach of Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr. Gerry Crawford and Cllr. Gary Doherty