Some parts of Donegal have been hit by flooding this evening.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Donegal along with other parts of the North West, the east coast and the midlands.

Heavy rain has hit East Donegal with flooding reported in the Crossroads, Killygordan area and in Stranorlar.

Met Éireann’s is warning of localised flooding and challenging travelling conditions are likely too.

The warning expires at 10 o’clock tonight.