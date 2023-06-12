Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man charged with murder of Chloe Mitchell

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a missing woman in Northern Ireland.

21 year old Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday 3rd June.

James Gould is at Ballymena Magistrates Court……….

Top Stories

Traffic Lights
News, Top Stories

Traffic lights to be installed at Pole Star Roundabout, Letterkenny

12 June 2023
tory
News, Top Stories

Cover confirmed for nurse on Tory Island

12 June 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigating suspected car theft and subsequent arson in Derry

12 June 2023
Leo Dail Sept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he’s confident he has backing of vast majority of FG TDs and senators

12 June 2023
