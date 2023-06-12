Man charged with murder of Chloe Mitchell

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a missing woman in Northern Ireland.
21 year old Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in Ballymena in the early hours of Saturday 3rd June.
James Gould is at Ballymena Magistrates Court……….
