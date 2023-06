A murder investigation’s been launched in County Antrim after suspected human remains were found in the search for a missing 21 year old woman.

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of Saturday the 3rd of June.

Two men have been charged ; a 26 year old with murder – and a 34 year old with assisting offenders.

Both are due in court later.