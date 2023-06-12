No impetus from civil servants to progress new Harps stadium – McLoone

A former senior manager in the Public Service says he’s beyond frustrated at the slow pace at which the construction of a new stadium for Finn Harps is moving in Stranorlar.

Last week, the Department of Sport confirmed it is now is in a position to enter a provisional grant Grant Agreement with the FAI project team to build the 5,500 capacity state of the art venue. This is on foot of an earlier announcement that the projects been awarded €3.9m under the Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund for the project.

Former Sligo Hospital manager and North West Tourism CEO Paul McLoone worked for six years as a consultant to progress the project.

He says there was no impetus from the civil servants involved in the discussion…….