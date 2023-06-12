PSNI investigating suspected car theft and subsequent arson in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating a vehicle fire and a creeper-style burglary, both of which occurred in the city overnight.

Police say a car was destroyed in an arson attack in a field in the Rossnagalliagh area, which was reported to police shortly before 3am this morning.

It’s thought the car may have been a black Vauxhall, which was stolen after the keys were taken from a house in Talbot Park last night

Police in the city are urging anyone with information, or who may have captured the movements of the black Vauxhall between Culmore Road and Rossnagalliagh between 11pm yesterday and 3am this morning to contact them.