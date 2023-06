Old Fort Major won the Ballymac Stud A1/A2 525 Trophy Final at Lifford Stadium on Sunday night in a time of 28.74 seconds for owner Strabane owner Sean Maxwell and trainer Austin Maxwell.

This was the biggest final since the reopening of the track earlier this year, with €2,000 for the winner.

Old Fort Major held on to fend off the challenge of Neon Lights with Clona Rocko back in third.