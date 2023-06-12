Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Eireann

Met Eireann has issued a warning about potential thunderstorms this afternoon.

The Yellow alert which comes into effect at noon today and lasts until midnight warns of localised slow-moving showers with heavy downpours and potential thunderstorms.

They say that could lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

The warning covers Donegal, the hole of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford.

A similar warning is in place in Derry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

