Two new Mayors to be elected in Donegal this week

Today will see the election of a new Mayor of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

The meeting is due to get underway this morning, and will see the passing over of the Mayoral Chain from Cllr. Patrick McGowan.

It’s believed that Sinn Fein’s Cllr. Liam Doherty will take over the role.

Meanwhile, Letterkenny Municipal District is also choosing it’s next Mayor tomorrow afternoon.

There is speculation that Cllr. Kevin Bradley will take up the role, following out going Cathaoirleach Cllr. Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly