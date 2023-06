On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the CEO of Highland Radio and Letterkenny Chamber President, Fionnuala Rabbitt, who hosted the chamber president’s annual lunch in the Radisson Hotel on Friday afternoon.

Ciaran also speaks to the leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, who delivered the keynote address at the Letterkenny Chamber event which was attended by around 150 people.

Listen back here: