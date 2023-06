Junior Justice Minister James Browne has pledged to raise the arrest of a 27 year old woman in Derry on Monday, and the timing and content of a subsequent press statement.

After the arrest, solicitors Madden and Finucane confirmed they’ve raised the issue with the Police Ombudsman, and are taking a civil case.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv, who said the press statement was false, and the incident raises serious questions…………..