Council stops short of promising space for support groups in new innovation centres

Donegal County Council says it is committed to working with all Council services, and in particular the Regeneration Team, to progress the delivery of Letterkenny 2040 that will see opportunities to support groups such as the Autism Family Support group realised.

However, officials stopped short of making a commitment that space would be provided for such groupings at the Alpha Innovation Centre and Beta Business Centre which are set to be delivered in 2025 on a former ESB site between Pearse Road and Port Road.

That was the subject of a motion from Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who says he wants more concrete commitments from officials that these groups will be supported……..