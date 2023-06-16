McBrearty & McMenamin to start for Donegal

The Donegal team to play Monaghan on Saturday in their final group game of the All Ireland series shows two changes from the side which lined out against Derry.

Patrick Mc Brearty and Stephen McMenamin return to the first fifteen with Ordhran Doherty dropping to the bench and Jason McGee misses the tie through injury.

Bundoran man Paul Bennan is also back in the matchday squad.

Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney will have full match commentary from Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday evening. Throw in 6pm.