Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Mary Coyle, Brendan Byrne and Aaron Sweeney. Topics include, are Leo Varadkar’s days number, is the Junior Cert being dumbed down and we ask if Ireland needs an honours system:

Pat Leahy analysis the latest Irish Times opinion poll, we have another winner on the weekly quiz and we hear of an increase in sex trafficking in Ireland:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

 

16 June 2023
Book of condolences is to be opened in memory of  Chloe Mitchell

16 June 2023
OPW to meet with Donegal County Council regarding Grianan of Aileach

16 June 2023
National leakage reduction programme works to take place in Clonmany

16 June 2023
