Preview: Day one of the Donegal International Rally gets underway

It’s day one of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally with the crews set to tackle six stages in the south of the county near Donegal Town.

As always many of the top names in the sport are in the county for the three day event.

And competition will be intense in all the categories, not least to see who lifts the overall title which was won last year by Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes.

Oisin Kelly looks forward to the action.

You can follow all the action over the weekend on Highland Radio and on the Highland website.

