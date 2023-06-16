Road closures for Donegal International Rally

The Donegal International Rally gets underway today.

Donegal County Council have issued a number of road closures for the event, the first of which is at 9:30 this morning.

Throughout the course of the day there will be closures for the following stages: Donegal Bay, Rockhill, and Copany.

The service area is located in Donegal Town.

Roads closed and alternative routes:

STAGES 1 & 4 (DONEGAL BAY) 11.00am – 17.30pm

Roads for Closure:

Parkhill, Tullymore, Legaltan, Cowpark, Creevy, Cashel, Alla, Ardeelan Upper, Rosscat, Lurgan and Glasbolie.

The road numbers involved are:

L7745-1, L7735-1, L7675-1/2, L7655-1/2, L7515-2, L7505-1, L7555-1 and L7265-2

Alternative Routes:

Via R231 Ballyshannon to Rossnowlagh and the N15.



STAGES 2 & 5 (ROCKHILL) 11.30am – 18.00pm



Roads for Closure:

Ballynacarrick, Rockhill, Derries, Pollnaranny, Ballydermot, Aghadowey and Shannagh.

The road numbers involved are:

L2255-1, L2345-2, L7445-1, L7425-1, L, L2335-4/5, L2225-1/2, L2185-3/4

Alternative Routes:

Via N15 and R232



STAGES 3 & 6 (COPANY) 11.45am – 18.30pm

Roads for Closure:

Greaghs, Laghy, Cormullin, Raneany East, Golard, Moyne, Ballykillowen, Cuilly, Druminardagh, Copany, Drumlask, Mullans, Tullybrook, Drumgowan, Drumbar, Tullyloskan, Drumcroagh, Drummenny Middle, Drummenny Upper, Carnbeagh South and Finnadoos.

The Road numbers involved are:

L6865-1, L2095-2/3, L6765-2, L6785-1, L2075-1, L6765-1/3, L6745-1, L6675-2/3, L6625-1

Alternative Routes:

Via N15 Laghey to Donegal Town



SERVICE AREA (DONEGAL TOWN) 09.30am – 18.15pm

The R267-1 will be closed from the junction between the L2026-1 and the R267-1 and the Tullyearl

Roundabout.

The Townlands involved are:

Lurganboy, Ardlenagh, Drumgowan, Tullyearl,

The road numbers involved are:

R267-1

Alternative Route

Via N15Tullyearl Roundabout to Donegal Town