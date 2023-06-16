Road closures for Donegal International Rally

The Donegal International Rally gets underway today.
Donegal County Council have issued a number of road closures for the event, the first of which is at 9:30 this morning.
Throughout the course of the day there will be closures for the following stages: Donegal Bay, Rockhill, and Copany.
The service area is located in Donegal Town.
Roads closed and alternative routes:
STAGES 1 & 4 (DONEGAL BAY) 11.00am – 17.30pm
Roads for Closure:
Parkhill, Tullymore, Legaltan, Cowpark, Creevy, Cashel, Alla, Ardeelan Upper, Rosscat, Lurgan and Glasbolie.
The road numbers involved are:
L7745-1, L7735-1, L7675-1/2, L7655-1/2, L7515-2, L7505-1, L7555-1 and L7265-2
Alternative Routes:
Via R231 Ballyshannon to Rossnowlagh and the N15.
STAGES 2 & 5 (ROCKHILL) 11.30am – 18.00pm
Roads for Closure:
Ballynacarrick, Rockhill, Derries, Pollnaranny, Ballydermot, Aghadowey and Shannagh.
The road numbers involved are:
L2255-1, L2345-2, L7445-1, L7425-1, L, L2335-4/5, L2225-1/2, L2185-3/4
Alternative Routes:
Via N15 and R232
STAGES 3 & 6 (COPANY) 11.45am – 18.30pm
Roads for Closure:
Greaghs, Laghy, Cormullin, Raneany East, Golard, Moyne, Ballykillowen, Cuilly, Druminardagh, Copany, Drumlask, Mullans, Tullybrook, Drumgowan, Drumbar, Tullyloskan, Drumcroagh, Drummenny Middle, Drummenny Upper, Carnbeagh South and Finnadoos.
The Road numbers involved are:
L6865-1, L2095-2/3, L6765-2, L6785-1, L2075-1, L6765-1/3, L6745-1, L6675-2/3, L6625-1
Alternative Routes:
Via N15 Laghey to Donegal Town
SERVICE AREA (DONEGAL TOWN) 09.30am – 18.15pm
The R267-1 will be closed from the junction between the L2026-1 and the R267-1 and the Tullyearl
Roundabout.
The Townlands involved are:
Lurganboy, Ardlenagh, Drumgowan, Tullyearl,
The road numbers involved are:
R267-1
Alternative Route
Via N15Tullyearl Roundabout to Donegal Town