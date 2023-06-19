67 year old Donegal man given 15 years in jail for rape and sexual abuse of four girls

A “committed long-term child abuser” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the rape and sexual abuse of four girls.

The Donegal man (67), who cannot be named to protect the identity of the four victims, pleaded guilty to six counts of rape, one count of attempted oral rape, nine counts of attempted rape, five counts of indecent assault and 29 counts of sexual assault in locations including the man’s house and car. The court heard the abuse took place on dates between 1982 and 2008.

The man pleaded guilty to six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and five counts of indecent assault relating to the first victim, the man’s sister-in-law. She was aged between ten and 16 at the time of the offending, which occurred on dates between December 1982 and March 1988.

He further pleaded to eight counts of attempted rape, one count of attempted oral rape, and 14 counts of sexual assault in relation to the second victim, who was his niece and was aged between eight and 14 at the time, which was between March 2000 and 2005.

The man also pleaded to six counts of sexual assault in relation to the third victim, who is also a niece of the man and a sister of the second victim, on dates between March 2000 and December 2007. She was aged between seven and 14 at the time.

Finally, he pleaded to nine counts of sexual assault in relation to the fourth victim on dates between March 2000 and March 2008. The final victim was aged between six and 14. She is also a niece of the man, and a sister of the second and third complainants.

Imposing sentence at the Central Criminal Court today, Ms Justice Ellen Ring described the man as a “committed long-term child abuser” who “has been abusing children since the early 1980s”.

She said the aggravating factors included the young ages of the four victims, and the breach of trust involved. The judge said he “deceived” the victims, and in doing so “deceived their parents” and his own wife. She noted that the man sexually assaulted the fourth victim on occasions when his children were in the same room and in one incident, abused his sister-in-law while one of his children was in hospital.

Ms Justice Ring said the man was entitled to credit for his guilty pleas, which were entered on a trial date. However, she noted that the victims understood until that point that they would have to give evidence in court and this would have caused them further upset.

She handed him a total sentence of 20 years, with the final five years suspended on strict conditions, including that he place himself under the supervision of the Probation Service for 30 months post-release.

A local garda told Shane Costelloe SC, prosecuting, that the offending took place on unknown dates between March 1982 and February 2008.

The court heard that the first victim met the accused when she was 11 years old and in fifth class. She was abused by him from December 1982 until March 1988. The accused would place her hand into his trousers, and he would touch her genital area. He also attempted to rape her.

The court heard that the accused raped the then-young girl, who described it as “being stabbed”. The accused told her not to tell anyone and said, “You will enjoy this”. The accused also showed the young girl a pornographic magazine and then made her masturbate him.

The victim told gardai that when she was in the car with the man, he would make her masturbate him and would regularly rape her while in the car. He also made the young girl perform oral sex on him while in a hay shed and ejaculated on the hay afterwards.

The court heard that the man would tell the girl that she would “feel really good”, that “it would be special”, and that he would “give her a thrill”. The man abused the girl on one occasion when one of his own children was in hospital.

The abuse continued until the girl was in her Leaving Certificate year. In her victim impact statement, which she read to the court, she said, “I lived a horrible life. My body is filled with bruises from you holding me down to have sex with you”.

The woman said: “I was in constant pain from you trying to put your penis inside me”.

The second victim recalled the abuse starting when she was aged nine or ten years. The accused would bring her to a derelict house and attempt to penetrate her vagina with his penis. He also attempted to penetrate her mouth with his penis, but the girl clenched her mouth shut.

The court heard that the accused would show the girl pornography and touch her. When she began to develop pubic hair, he got a razor and shaved it off.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said to the accused, “You took away any feeling of safety. Nobody knew how dangerous you were”.

“I spent my childhood worrying that I would be blamed and that it was my fault.” She said: “I will have to deal with the consequences of what you did for the rest of my life.”

The third victim was abused by the man on dates between 2000 and 2004.

The accused took her to the same derelict house as the second victim. He touched her all over her body and then attempted to penetrate her vagina digitally. He asked her “how it felt” and gave her sweets.

The girl was forced to masturbate him, and he would touch her while he would masturbate himself. In her victim impact statement, the woman said, “as a child, I was confused and scared. I was told to keep a secret, I thought I was doing something wrong”.

“I was scared that no one would believe me”, and “I fear for my children and that I will not be able to protect them,” she said.

The fourth and final victim was sexually assaulted by the man from the age of five until she was 13 or 14 years of age. The abuse included the man touching her vagina and forcing her to masturbate him.

The court heard the accused was rough in pulling her pants down, and the woman said it “felt like he was penetrating her with his entire fist”. In her victim impact statement, she said: “I can’t possibly put into words the effects this has had on my life.”

The woman said, “Every morning when I wake up, I have to remind myself that you won’t hurt me today”. The woman then turned to the accused and said, “I hope you get what you deserve”.

During the sentence hearing, the garda told Mr Costelloe that the man was arrested and exercised his right to silence during interview. Shortly after his arrest, the man left the jurisdiction and was later extradited back to Ireland.

Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, said the court had heard “harrowing evidence” and that his client was in court, accountable and ready to serve his sentence. He said that his client’s guilty plea is of “high value”.

Counsel said there may not have been an understanding that what his client was doing was going to mark people for life.

He said some allowance should be made for someone’s lack of understanding and that he has been instructed by his client to apologise to the victims for what he has done.

He told the court his client has already and will continue to experience a significant level of isolation and that he has had a fall from grace.

Ms Justice Ring noted the man is assessed at medium to high risk of re-offending and as having a “deviant sexual interest in children under 16”.

She said the offending in this case was “pre-planned” as the man “had sweets at all times” with him.

Ms Justice Ring said she took account of the man’s age, acknowledgements of his wrongdoing, his work history and his social isolation.

She said the mitigation also included the man’s age, and health challenges, though no evidence of this had been provided to the court.

Ms Justice Ring said she would impose consecutive sentences given there was a gap in the offending and that the man abused three of his victims over the same time period.

She set a headline sentence of 13 years in respect of the counts of rape relating to the first victim, reduced to 11 years taking the mitigation into account. She also imposed a concurrent sentence of four years in respect of the indecent assault charges.

In relation to the second victim, she set a headline sentence of 11 years in relation to the attempted rape charges, which she reduced to nine years consecutive to the sentence for the first complainant. She also handed the man concurrent sentences of six years and three years respectively in relation to the third and fourth complainants.

Ms Justice Ring backdated the sentence to October 1, 2022.

Addressing the women directly, Ms Justice Ring wished them the best for the future. She said they “have the support of each other and their loved ones to sustain them into the future” and noted they have achieved much in their lives.

She said “they need to get” the man “out of their heads” and focus on their achievements.