Appeal for information after Garda motorcyclist injured in Donegal Town crash

Gardai are appealing for information after a Garda motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Friday in Donegal Town.

The crash involving a car and a Garda motorcycle occurred at around 3:30pm on Friday afternoon at Tullygallan.

The male Garda motorcyclist, who is aged in his 40s was removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries sustained.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 974 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

