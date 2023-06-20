Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear how vasectomies’ are being withdrawn for men in Donegal though a medical card. Pharmacist Margaret O’Doherty tells us how she is seeing high levels of people presenting with hay fever and there is an update on medicine shortages. We talk to the owner of the shop that sold Saturday’s winning lotto ticket and a listener tells Greg about his sky rocketing home insurance:

We start with listener’s comments and then Garda Grainne joins Greg for ‘Community Garda information’. Later we hear how work on Errigal Mountain will restrict access for three days in July and a listener tells us how her house was struck by lightening and the damage it caused:

In this hour Donegal woman Catriona Green discusses how she got a cancer diagnosis while pregnant and her taking part in an upcoming programme on TG4. Later LUH General Manager Sean Murphy is in studio to outline the details of a new document on the future of services at the hosptial:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 June 2023
luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

New plans unveiled for LUH

20 June 2023
letterkenny garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Phone stolen after two strangers jump into car in Letterkenny

20 June 2023
Aura Leisure Centre
Top Stories, News

Camper van damaged in weekend attack in Letterkenny

20 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 June 2023
luh123
News, Audio, Top Stories

New plans unveiled for LUH

20 June 2023
letterkenny garda station
News, Audio, Top Stories

Phone stolen after two strangers jump into car in Letterkenny

20 June 2023
Aura Leisure Centre
Top Stories, News

Camper van damaged in weekend attack in Letterkenny

20 June 2023
Garda1
News

Two racer bikes stolen from shed in Burnfoot

20 June 2023
pharmacy
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Medicine shortages worsening’ – Donegal Pharmacist

20 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube