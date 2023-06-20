Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear how vasectomies’ are being withdrawn for men in Donegal though a medical card. Pharmacist Margaret O’Doherty tells us how she is seeing high levels of people presenting with hay fever and there is an update on medicine shortages. We talk to the owner of the shop that sold Saturday’s winning lotto ticket and a listener tells Greg about his sky rocketing home insurance:

We start with listener’s comments and then Garda Grainne joins Greg for ‘Community Garda information’. Later we hear how work on Errigal Mountain will restrict access for three days in July and a listener tells us how her house was struck by lightening and the damage it caused:

In this hour Donegal woman Catriona Green discusses how she got a cancer diagnosis while pregnant and her taking part in an upcoming programme on TG4. Later LUH General Manager Sean Murphy is in studio to outline the details of a new document on the future of services at the hosptial: