MAG issue written appeal to Minister McConalogue

As another deadline for the implementation of the revised Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is missed, the Mica Action Group has written to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, appealing for him to urgently listen to the concerns of homeowners and provide clarity.

The Defective Concrete Blocks Act was due to commence on June 14th.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and Donegal Senator Niall Blaney were also cc’d in the letter issued.

A year ago, pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill was denied for what Government said was ‘to ensure the scheme would be delivered without delay.

However, the Mica Action Group says the absence of failing to apply full pre-legislative scrutiny, genuinely take on board key issues and a lack of effectual project management is central to Government’s failure to implement a timely and effective scheme.

In their letter, the group says the opportunity to ensure the revised scheme is right this time has been squandered and has instead they say, produced an Act representative of a weak and ineffective law-making process.

The group says it is regrettable that homeowners, many with already very fragile mental and physical health, are let down time and time again by a Government that has a lack of concern for the victims forced to remain in collapsing homes riddled with black mould, damp, rain ingress and dangerous electrics.

Minister Charlie McConalogue has been asked to urgently clarify the scheme’s delay and provide a definitive date as to when it will be in place.

 

 

