This week on The Score, Former Harps Captain Declan Boyle looks ahead to the return of action for Finn Harps and Derry City after the mid season break.

Kevin Byrne of the Irish Sun gives us his take on Jason Quigley’s latest title bid in New York, Rhys Irwins reflects on his recent Supersport win in England and Brendan Kilcoyne previews this weekends big clash of Donegal and Tyrone.