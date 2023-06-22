UU study finds NI alcohol and drug use rose by 60% during Covid pandemic

Alcohol and drug use in Northern Ireland increased by 60 percent during the pandemic with boredom being the main reason for the increase.
New UU research has found that alcohol and drug use in NI increased by 60% during the Covid pandemic, with the top cited reasons for increased usage being ‘boredom’ (94%), feeling anxious or depressed (92%) and social isolation (81%).
The study, commissioned by the Northern Ireland Alcohol and Drug Alliance (NIADA) and launched at Stormont Buildings, examined the impacts of Covid-19 on NIADA clients’ drug use, physical and mental health needs, as well as the impact on substance use services.
Main findings:
- The majority (76%) reported using alcohol as their main drug; the second most reported main drug was cannabis (34%), followed by cocaine or crack cocaine (15%), benzodiazepines (13%) and pregabalin (12%);
- A marked change in drug markets was increased online purchasing using encrypted messaging services, social media applications and other online services;
- An increase in injecting-related harms and polydrug use was identified, 42% used two or more other drugs;
- Deteriorating mental health was uncovered as a major issue;
- Despite higher demands on drug treatment and support providers, the study found services remained flexible, responsive and innovatively adapted, most clients (71%) were satisfied that services met their needs.