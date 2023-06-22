UU study finds NI alcohol and drug use rose by 60% during Covid pandemic

Alcohol and drug use in Northern Ireland increased by 60 percent during the pandemic with boredom being the main reason for the increase.

An Ulster University study, commissioned by the Northern Ireland Alcohol and Drug Alliance found the majority reported using alcohol as their main drug followed by cannabis, cocaine or crack cocaine.

92 per cent of users said feeling anxious or depressed was the reason they used drugs while 81 per cent cited social isolation as the primary reason.

The study can be accessed HERE

Release in full –

New UU research has found that alcohol and drug use in NI increased by 60% during the Covid pandemic, with the top cited reasons for increased usage being ‘boredom’ (94%), feeling anxious or depressed (92%) and social isolation (81%).

The study, commissioned by the Northern Ireland Alcohol and Drug Alliance (NIADA) and launched at Stormont Buildings, examined the impacts of Covid-19 on NIADA clients’ drug use, physical and mental health needs, as well as the impact on substance use services.

Main findings: