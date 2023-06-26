After many missed deadlines, DCB regulations expected to be signed this week

There’s been another indication that the implementation of the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is imminent.

It’s understood the regulations are to be signed off this week after many false dawns.

The Chair of the Mica Action Group however, says there is still no guarantee or definitive date as to when this will happen.

Talks took place last week between Donegal County Council and the Department of Housing with the Council’s Chief Executive, John McLaughlin saying that he believes genuine and valid concerns raised are being heard.

Lisa Hone says the continuous delays is evidence that denying pre-legislative scrutiny on the bill was for nothing: