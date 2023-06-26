Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Defective Blocks Ireland to file formal complaint to European Commission

Defective Blocks Ireland is to file a formal complaint to the European Commission against the Irish State.

The complaint, spearheaded by Coleman Legal, seeks to highlight the State’s negligence in implementing crucial measures to oversee construction product manufacturing, resulting in severe structural damage to homes and buildings in Donegal and other affected counties.

The complaint aims to bring attention to the consequences of the State’s shortcomings and the need for immediate action.

The complainants include Liam and Gráinne Ó Dochartiagh and Alan Boal, who are lead plaintiffs in the High Court litigation, as well as hundreds of other affected individuals who have expressed their intent to join the complaint which has already been signed by hundreds.

Furthermore, the complaint addresses breaches of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, including Article 2 (right to life), Article 3 (right to integrity of the person), as well as impacts on the right to property and family life.

Adrian Sheridan, founder of Defective Blocks Ireland says the primary objective is to highlight the failures of the Irish State, advocate for corrective measures, and rectify the ongoing situation resulting from the sale and use of defective construction products.

The online form for participation can be accessed through the following link.

