Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Derry go down to the leaders Rovers

Rory Gaffney’s first-half strike was enough to send Shamrock Rovers seven-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Stephen Bradley’s side were 1-nil winners at home to second-placed Derry City.

And despite spending most of the second half with ten men, Dundalk salvaged a 1-1 draw with St. Pat’s at Oriel Park.

Daniel Kelly pounced on a Saints defensive mix-up to level for the hosts five-minutes from time.

Dundalk had seen Rayaan Tulloch dismissed after two quickfire yellows.

