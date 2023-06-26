Inquest of McGinley children due for mention at Coroner’s Court

The inquest of three young siblings killed by their mother in Dublin is due to be mentioned before Dublin’s Coroner’s Court later this morning.

In January 2020, Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley, the children of Donegal man Andrew McGinley, were smothered to death in their home at Parson’s Court, Newcastle, Co Dublin.

Conor and Darragh were aged nine and seven-years-old at the time, while Carla was just three.

Their mother, Deirdre Morley, was found NOT guilty of their murder by reason of insanity; and she has been receiving treatment in the Central Mental Hospital ever since.

A date has yet to be set for the hearing of the inquest.