Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has today announced multi-annual funding to connect over 850 households with developer provided water service to the public Uisce Éireann network.

4 of the 21 projects are to take place in Donegal totalling to over €962,000 awarded from the national amount of €14.7 million.

The estates include Woodlands in Ballyshannon and Flaxmill Court, Foyle View/Temple View and Rás na Mhuillinn all located in Carrigans.