The price of a three bed semi-detached property in Donegal is up 3.3%.

That’s according to the latest report from the Real Estate Alliance.

It’s latest report revealed that the cost of a three bed semi-detached home in the county is €155,000.

Areas that attract holiday home buyers have also noted an increase in UK or cross border interest such as Bundoran, recording a €5,000 average increase in the past three months.