The Office of Public Works Minister says “it’s a time for a full disclosure” from RTE over the payments’ controversy.

The broadcaster’s been invited to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday, to explain its extra payments to Ryan Tubridy.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan says a “cloud of uncertainty has been blown over RTE in the last couple of days.”

He says the RTE Board must be up-front when they appear before the Committee: