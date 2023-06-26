Tubridy payments raise serious questions – Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says there must be individual accountability in the Ryan Tubridy payment controversy, and he has outlined a number of questions that need to be answered.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson was speaking after RTÉ Director General, Dee Forbes, who was set to retire in two weeks time, announced this morning that she is resigning with immediate effect.

She has apologised for her part surrounding undisclosed payments totalling €345,000 to Ryan Tubridy.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Pearse Doherty told Greg Hughes that at the centre of this is a number of secret payments made to a UK account, without the name of the person to whom the money was being paid on the invoices.

That, he says, raises some serious questions……..