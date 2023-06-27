Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear from MEP Luke Ming Flannagan who argues that Cannabis should be legalised. There is good news on ambulance cover for Inishowen and you are being asked to report any seals you might see in distress:

We have the latest edition of ‘Community Garda Information’ followed by an update from Coleman Legal on the action being taken over defective concrete. There is also a warning of a ‘tsunami’ of Type 2 Diabetes in Ireland:

In this hour we have an extended chat to Donegal boxer Jason Quigley and a farming group expresses anger at factories over the price paid to farmers for beef:

Top Stories

Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 June 2023
Ruaidhri Higgins 160922 1
News

Derry not given up just yet – Higgins

27 June 2023
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Fraud offences down according to latest CSO figures

27 June 2023
Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney, Mayor of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District Cllr Kevin Bradley, Donegal County Council Staff, Members of Irish Wheelchair Association and Donegal Centre of Independent Living, community members and supplier of equipment at the launch of the Magherawarden boardwalk and mobility equipment.
News

New boardwalk, beach wheelchair and mobility walker launched at Portsalon beach

27 June 2023
