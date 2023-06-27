Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, we hear from MEP Luke Ming Flannagan who argues that Cannabis should be legalised. There is good news on ambulance cover for Inishowen and you are being asked to report any seals you might see in distress:

We have the latest edition of ‘Community Garda Information’ followed by an update from Coleman Legal on the action being taken over defective concrete. There is also a warning of a ‘tsunami’ of Type 2 Diabetes in Ireland:

In this hour we have an extended chat to Donegal boxer Jason Quigley and a farming group expresses anger at factories over the price paid to farmers for beef: