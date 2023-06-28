Donegal Motor Club members head south in the sun

Donegal Motor Club members did not take much time off after the busy Donegal International Rally.

First stop last weekend was Round 3 of the The Rallysport Summer Series in Pallas Karting, Tynagh, Co Galway on Sunday.

Again there was a massive Donegal interest in the Mini Cup with a Donegal lock out at the top in both the Juniors & Mainfield.

In the Juniors Donegal Jayden Mc Breatry came 1st with Donegal’s Daniel Mc Shane in 2nd place.

In the Main field of the Mini Cup Barry O Hara, came 3rd in his new Mini’s first outing followed by Declan Mc Breatry in 2nd with Patrick Mc Shane in a very close 1st position. Declan Mc Breatry now leads the championship on 55 points.

Other Donegal crews were in Class 1 the Micra Class. James Mc Shea son of Fabian Mc Shea was ahead of Illistrins, Oisin Mc Shea with SRM Motors Jack Reynolds making his debut drive.

Overall Dunfanaghy man Liam Mc Mullan was overall Rally Car winner in his newly acquired Ford Fiesta R5 after steering rack problems spoiled his Donegal International Rally.

THE MOONRAKER RALLY

The 2023 Sligo Pallets Forest Rally Championship was back with a bang last weekend as well, as we had Round 3 and and to what has been a long-time competitor favourite on the Irish Forestry calendar, the Moonraker Forest Rally! Based out of Ballvourney, the Munster Car Club event returned last Sunday following a last-minute postponement in April due to the tragic passing of Craig Breen.

A bumper entry, many of whom have been added to what was already set to be a cracker of days rallying is testament to the regard in which the event is held but crews right through the field,

It is great to see more and more Donegal crews venture to the forest with the J1000 championship creating a new buzz to attract new drivers into the woods. In the J1000 class which was a real gem to follow we had Convoys Jack Harris sitting 2nd overall until disaster struck on stage 6 when the water splash caused the engine to be reduced to 2 cylinders in his VW up. Mc Connell Motorsport in service got the car sorted but disaster struck again on SS8 when again the water splash didn’t agree with Jack’s car again leaving him a respectable 4th place but disappointed when having such a great battle with the top runners. Ballybofey’s, Charlie Browne in his Powertune sponsored Green Micra also made the trip with Justin Mc Cauley on the notes finishing 40th overall.

Kilmacrenan’s Sam Stewart made the trip after doing the Donegal International Rally last weekend. He had all kinds of problems in the first 4 stages but got settled in for the afternoon loop setting 3rd 2wd overall times which made the long trip worth it.

The Donegal Winners at the Moonrakers were Creeslough men Donal Connolly & Danny Mc Laughlin Class 12 winners & finishing 17th overall. As they say it is the old dogs for the hard road!!

Attention now turns to the Loughgall Stages on Saturday 1st July who still need marshals contact Caroline Mc Guiness & the Sligo Rally is back in a few weeks.