Road resurfacing project to get underway at Derry’s Seymour Gardens on Monday

A £220,000 resurfacing scheme at Seymour Gardens in Derry is set to commence on Monday.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins says subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by the 19th of June.

The resurfacing scheme will involve the asphalt resurfacing of 320 metres of Seymour Gardens from its junction with Sperrin Park extending towards its junction with Kinsale Park.

Minister Kimmins says this is a substantial investment for the city of Derry which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure says to facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement road and lane closures during the works, with motorists being urged to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The statement says the work operations and traffic management arrangements have been programmed to minimise inconvenience, but while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling