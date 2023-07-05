Council could proceed with emergency flood defence work in Burnfoot – Canning

Inishowen Municipal District has been told that Donegal County Council could be doing some work now to ease the flood risk in Burnfoot.

A long terms scheme is planned, consisting of 400m of flood wall and 890m of embankment along the Burnfoot River, with an average

defence height of 1.1m above ground level. These defences will be designed to provide direct protection to properties at risk of flooding in Burnfoot.

It’s also planned to replace the R238 bridge with a new single span bridge that will improve the flow of flood waters.

Cllr Paul Canning told the meeting that it will take years to finish this work, but he believes the council could now be doing some emergency work……