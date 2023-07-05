Donegal International Rally highlights to feature on a number of TV channels this week

Highlights from this year’s Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally will be on television this week.

Loughgall Stages Rally

Last weekend saw some Donegal crews travel to North Armagh for the Loughgall Stages Rally.

With tight competition coming behind them in the form of Donegal Motor Clubs Garry Jennings with Brian Hoey on the notes to let Rory Kennedy away on holidays they also had Aidan Wray in top form in his polo after a steady Donegal International Drive to contend with.

At the end of the day the Donegal Crew of Aaron Mc Laughlin and Darren Curran (pictured below) took the overall win again this year after Garry Jennings had engine trouble and Aidan Wray had turbo issues.

Further down the field, Convoy Brothers Daniel and Evan Mac Bride were out in there Honda civic finishing 49th over all starting from 63rd on the road with Letterkenny Man Brian Kelly a few cars behind in his blue Ford Fiesta with Justin Mc Cauley calling the notes finishing 56th overall after starting 66th on the road.

Craig Breen’s Raven’s Rock

Sunday’s attention turned to Waterford’s Raven Rock Rally which this year held a very special meaning to every Craig Breen fan around the world as this was Craig’s local rally which he made famous with one of best friends Patrick Croke with their famous Youtube in car footage.

Craigs Friends Mike Chen and Sean Hassett entered this year’s rally for a fitting tribute to their friend Craig Breen in a Skoda with a very special Craig Breen livery.

There was a big entry of Donegal Crews again made the trip to Waterford. The Mc Cafferty Bars sponsored Boyle family had Mathew Boyle with Gary Byrne on notes starting No 53 and finishing 26th overall in their Fiesta.

Older brother Micheal with Donegal Towns Dermot Mc Caffery was putting Dad Declan under pressure at times throughout the day and the crew appear to growing in confidence in their VW Polo. Declan had a good run in his C3 and finished 2nd overall behind the on form Josh Moffet in brothers Sam Hyundai Car.

Other Donegal members were veteran Navi John Mc Caffery who started with Semaus Leonard. Convoy’s Dean O Sullivan was in the hot seat for Miaheal Carbin in his Evo.

Darren Curran the only man not happy with just one rally result in the weekend, left the Loughgall celebrations on Saturday after his win to navigate for Cavan’s Chris Armstrong on Sunday again where he had more champagne.

Dungloe’s Patrick Mc Hugh was also out with a change of Navi Enda Kennedy.

The most notable result especially for The Triton National Rally Championship was for Frosses crew Ryan Mac Hugh and Glenties Declan Boyle to come away with 1st in Class and 24th O/A here at the Ravens Rock Rally after a full day of nip and tuck racing for the lead in the very competitive class.

Ramelton Soap Box Race

But the biggest race of the weekend was actually in Donegal again where massive crowds gathered for The Lennon Festival’s now famous Soap Box Race in Ramelton. Overall winner was Donegal Club Member Calvin Scott who took the narrowest of wins by 0.3 of a second over another club member Ivan Simms which was as always a very enjoyable day. It was great to see Clubman Breandan Friel back on his feet again after his accident last year.

Donegal International Rally back on our TV’s

This weekend we all wait with excitement as we see the return of TV Coverage of this years 2023 Donegal International Rally going live on:

TG4 08/07/23 @ 11:00am BT Sports 4 06/07/23 @ 01:00 BT Sports 2 06/07/23 @ 16:00 BT Sports 4 07/07/23 @ 14:00 BT Sports 1 08/07/23 @ 04:15 BT Sports 2 08/07/23 @ 15:00 More times to follow for other stations soon by following the Motor Club social pages. With the Donegal International Rally being a 3 Day Rally On The Limit Sports could not fit all the Excitement, Action & Individual classes into our 1hr Television Slot. With this in mind, On the Limit Sports will be releasing a 1.5hr Show on their YouTube Channel after the event broadcast to show more of the great action that we captured at this year’s event.

The TV coverage was organised and sponsored this year by club members & supporters.