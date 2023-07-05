Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal’s Cairde na hEaragaile to receive over €30,000 of funding

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan announced today that more than €290,000 in funding will be granted to 24 local community groups, including one in Donegal.

The funding will offer support to a variety of local projects under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023.

Projects approved this year include more than €33,000 for Cairde na hEaragaile, for educational programmes to be delivered in conjunction with Glenveagh National Park Education Centre.

Announcing the funding, which has been operating since 2018, Minister Noonan stated that this funding will support the work that local communities and volunteers do as custodians of our natural heritage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dail Weds July
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach urged to finally listen to concerns of defective block homeowners

5 July 2023
unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment figures remain at a record low in Ireland

5 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Prison sentence of at least 18 years for murder of spouse in Derry

5 July 2023
roadworks
News

Illies road closed to facilitate essential road works

5 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dail Weds July
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach urged to finally listen to concerns of defective block homeowners

5 July 2023
unemployment
News, Top Stories

Unemployment figures remain at a record low in Ireland

5 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Prison sentence of at least 18 years for murder of spouse in Derry

5 July 2023
roadworks
News

Illies road closed to facilitate essential road works

5 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 July 2023
errigal
News, Top Stories

Donegal’s Cairde na hEaragaile to receive over €30,000 of funding

5 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube