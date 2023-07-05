Donegal’s Cairde na hEaragaile to receive over €30,000 of funding

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan announced today that more than €290,000 in funding will be granted to 24 local community groups, including one in Donegal.

The funding will offer support to a variety of local projects under the Peatlands Community Engagement Scheme 2023.

Projects approved this year include more than €33,000 for Cairde na hEaragaile, for educational programmes to be delivered in conjunction with Glenveagh National Park Education Centre.

Announcing the funding, which has been operating since 2018, Minister Noonan stated that this funding will support the work that local communities and volunteers do as custodians of our natural heritage.