New EPA map shows extent of Radon risk

90 per cent don’t know if they live in an area where Radon gas could be seeping into their homes. The colourless, odourless gas is linked to lung and other forms of cancer.

A new ESRI study shows 72 per cent would test for Radon if they knew there was a risk in their area.

A new map has been designed by the Environmental Protection Agency to help people assess the risks, with a number of high risk areas in Donegal. The map can be used to determine the risk at individual Eircodes,

ESRI researcher Dr. Shane Timmons says they hope it will encourage people to act…………

The map can be accessed HERE

 

National Map –

Tubridy
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ryan Tubridy offers to appear before Oireachtas Media Committee

5 July 2023
Roisin and Aoife Hill University of Galway Aengus McMahon
News

A mutual love of maths added up to IRC PhD awards for a Donegal-based lecturer and her mother from Ballyshannon

5 July 2023
downingswater
News, Top Stories

Burst water main may affect supplies around Downings

5 July 2023
Radon Risk
News, Audio, Top Stories

New EPA map shows extent of Radon risk

5 July 2023
