Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a run through the newspaper headlines we hear of 3 TDs concerns over the EU Natural Restoration Law. Later Donegal GP Denis McCauley reacts to the Government’s extension of free GP visit cards:

We have reaction to a startling UN report on attitudes towards women, Elaine Doherty joins Greg to explain why she’s hosting a Coffee Morning for the Pediatrics ward at LUH and we have details of a new book archiving the musical history of Tory Island:

The parent of a child with Type 1 Diabetes reacts to the shortage in some insulin products and ‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on the work of the charity CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young). Ciaran raps up the show with Greg with business news:

 

