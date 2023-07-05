Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI treat Derry war memorial wreath thefts as a sectarian hate crime

Police in the Derry are investigating what they’re treating as a sectarian hate crime in the city.

It’s after wreaths were taken from the Diamond War Memorial in the city in the early hours of this morning. The memorial is dedicated to those who died while in military service during World War One.

The theft, which is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, occurred shortly before 2.30am.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “We are making enquiries, and we’re appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Diamond area around this time, or who knows where the wreaths were taken, to contact us on 101 quoting 143 of 05/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

 

